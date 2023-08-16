Who won last year’s BMW Championship?

The 2023 BMW Championship tees off this week from Olympia Fields Country Club, just outside Chicago, marking the second leg of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup playoffs. After last week’s FedEx St, Jude Championship, the top 50 golfers in the FedExCup standings will advance to the next stage of the three-tournament playoff.

Patrick Cantlay won last year’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware with a final score of -14, beating out Scott Stallings by a single stroke. Cantlay returns to the field this year, and is installed at +1000 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Stallings did not qualify to return to the field this year.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite at +650, and Jon Rahm follows him at +700. To watch the 2023 BMW Championship, you can tune into the Golf Channel and CBS. You can also livestream every hole at PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+. The top 30 golfers in FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship next week.