Fantasy football mock draft for 12-team, half PPR, Yahoo league in 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL season draws near and so do your fantasy football drafts. That also means it is time to run through a few mock drafts to prepare, which is what I’ve been doing often. I prefer using a mock simulator that I’m able to manipulate settings like the one over at FantasyPros, which I used for this mock.

I have a couple drafts over at Yahoo and the simulator lets me use Yahoo’s pre-draft settings to mock with. I chose a Yahoo, 12-team, half PPR, drafting from the 5th spot.

2023 Fantasy football mock draft review: Half PPR, 12 team, Yahoo

Mock draft results

QB Tua Tagovailoa, MIA

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

RB Javonte Williams, DEN

WR Tyreek Hill, MIA

WR Jaylen Waddle, MIA

WR Mike Williams, LAC

TE Darren Waller, NYG

DST Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT

K Younghoe Koo, ATL

BENCH

RB Khalil Herbert, CHI

WR Zay Flowers, BAL

RB Jerick McKinnon, KC

QB Anthony Richardson, IND

RB Raheem Mostert, MIA

WR Tank Dell, HOU

Strategy

My strategy from the 5-hole is always going to be jump started by who is available for me with that first pick. With Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Ja’Marr Chase, Austin Ekeler and Tyreek Hill all very close to being No. 1 overall picks for me, I like whoever falls from those players. Cooper Kupp is close, but I do worry about the Rams.

Hill was who fell to me and I was happy to grab him. He had a huge season last year with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, ranking second in receptions and yards. He was third in targets and 12th in touchdowns. If he can hit double-digit touchdowns this season, which he has a good chance to do, he will compete for that top spot.

In the second round I doubled up on Dolphins receivers and took Jaylen Waddle. Too many Dolphin eggs in my basket? Possibly, but I believe in McDaniel’s scheme and there are absolutely no other targets on this team. Even an average offensive output is going to give Waddle and Hill a ton of touches.

The question after grabbing the two Dolphins was if I should go after Tua to complete the stack? I decided I’d wait to see how long he lasted and if I grabbed him, I’d also want a backup that I like. I did end up taking Tua in the eighth round and that backup ended up being Anthony Richardson in the 11th, who I will talk about here in a bit.

Best picks

All my picks were great! Well, time will show that they were not all great, but I like them at least! Maybe my favorite is the Colts rookie quarterback, Richardson. We all know that a rushing quarterback is a cheat code in fantasy football. We also know that Richardson has been named the starter and that new head coach Shane Steichen helped Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to a crazy 13 rushing touchdowns last season and the most fantasy points per game for an QB. His upside, for a pick in the 11th round, is too great to pass on.

Worst pick

Probably the pick I’m most worried about is Javonte Williams. Williams is coming off a disastrous knee injury and is iffy to be the player he was last season. The thing is, he’s getting time in the second preseason game of the year and he doesn’t have any real competition for the RB1 job. I am a fan of Samaje Perine and planned on using him with Williams likely out to start the season, but now I have to take a long look at Williams when he falls into the sixth round, especially with offensive mastermind Sean Payton now at the helm.

Longshot

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is having a huge camp and very well could be rookie QB C.J. Stroud’s go-to receiver in 2023. He also could just be a part of a log jam of average wide receivers on a rebuilding team. But, in redraft leagues, I much rather take a few fliers on upside playmakers late in drafts than on someone who we know will start, but we also know will be average. The waiver wire is your friend.

Final thoughts

I felt good enough about my top two wide receivers that I went after more than my usual high upside running backs. Rhamondre Stevenson, who I still love despite the Ezekiel Elliott signing, Williams with the quick knee recovery, Khalil Herbert, who appears to be the every-down back in Chicago, Jerick McKinnon, who Patrick Mahomes loves and Raheem Mostert, who is a monster when healthy. I believe I’ll get two productive and consistent backs from that group.

Overall, I like my team. Darren Waller looks like he’ll be a go-to guy for Daniel Jones on a team with a head coach I believe will get the best out of his players. Mike Williams has some injury concerns, but the Chargers are a team I want to draft from with Kellen Moore taking over as offensive coordinator. Zay Flowers looks like the real deal in Baltimore and also has a new OC in Todd Monken that is going to up the pace and the passing game for the Ravens. And lastly, the Falcons kicker Younhoe Koo should be set up for a good season. He gets the majority of his games in a dome, while the Falcons have possibly the easiest schedule in the league. Add in a young starting quarterback who will have trouble getting into the end zone and an improved defense and I see Koo kicking a lot.

Full results