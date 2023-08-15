 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kristaps Porzingis out for Latvia in FIBA World Cup with foot injury

Boston Celtics PF is dealing with plantar fasciitis and won’t play for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup of Basketball.

By Grace McDermott
Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia celebrates after the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers second round first match between Latvia and Turkiye at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia on August 25, 2022. Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Boston Celtics PF/C Kristaps Porzingis will not be able to join the Latvian national team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Porzingis is dealing with plantar fasciitis.

The FIBA World Cup begins on Friday, August 25, and Latvia will take on Lebanon for their first game. The World Cup happens once every four years, and Latvia did not qualify in 2019, the most recent FIBA World Cup — in fact, 2023 is the first year in which Latvia has ever qualified for a FIBA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is being held across Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The team went 11-1 in Qualifiers and Pre-Qualifiers without Porzingis, but the Celtic was still expected to be the team’s greatest weapon on the court. Just a few days ago, he said, “It’s when I most enjoy playing basketball, when it’s with the national team. To defend your country, and playing at home, it was an incredible experience.”

