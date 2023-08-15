Kristaps Porzingis out for Latvia in FIBA World Cup with foot injury

Boston Celtics PF/C Kristaps Porzingis will not be able to join the Latvian national team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Porzingis is dealing with plantar fasciitis.

Kristaps Porzingis out for Latvia in FIBA World Cup. https://t.co/bCGqlKFjzf pic.twitter.com/CKBvWpBuSb — theScore (@theScore) August 15, 2023

The FIBA World Cup begins on Friday, August 25, and Latvia will take on Lebanon for their first game. The World Cup happens once every four years, and Latvia did not qualify in 2019, the most recent FIBA World Cup — in fact, 2023 is the first year in which Latvia has ever qualified for a FIBA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is being held across Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The team went 11-1 in Qualifiers and Pre-Qualifiers without Porzingis, but the Celtic was still expected to be the team’s greatest weapon on the court. Just a few days ago, he said, “It’s when I most enjoy playing basketball, when it’s with the national team. To defend your country, and playing at home, it was an incredible experience.”