Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom could be stretch-run savior

If you were lucky enough to capture your fantasy baseball league last year, there’s a decent chance that Vaughn Grissom was one of the main reasons why. Called up by the Atlanta Braves in early August, the rookie starred as the team’s fill-in second baseman down the stretch, slashing .291/.353/.440 with five homers and five steals with 24 runs scored and 18 RBI in 41 games.

If you weren’t lucky enough to grab Grissom off the waiver wire, though, don’t worry: You’re about to get another chance. Another August injury to All-Star Ozzie Albies — this time a hamstring strain — has once again created an opportunity for Grissom to come up from Triple-A.

The #Braves today recalled INF Vaughn Grissom to Atlanta and placed INF Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list, backdated to August 14, with a strained left hamstring. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 15, 2023

Grissom will be with Atlanta for Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees. The newly-acquired Nicky Lopez also figures to be in the mix at second base for the Braves while Albies is out — and the team has yet to issue a firm timetable for his return to action — but here’s why Grissom is a must-add in every fantasy league in which he’s available.

Vaughn Grissom fantasy impact

The 22-year-old’s performance in 2022 was so impressive that the Braves felt comfortable letting Dansby Swanson walk in free agency over the winter. He entered the spring in competition for Atlanta’s starting shortstop job, but he eventually lost out to Orlando Arcia, largely due to defensive miscues. He didn’t let that setback deter him, though: Grissom has slashed .327/.412/.494 with six homers and 11 steals in 88 games at Triple-A this year, including a 1.029 OPS and more walks than strikeouts over his last 23 starts.

Now that he’s finally gotten another chance in the Majors, he should be ready to run with it. Yes, the Braves also have Lopez around, but he’s best used as a utility man who can play plus defense at a variety of spots and contribute as a pinch-runner — he’s been a liability with a the bat, with a .582 combined OPS over the last two seasons. Grissom carries far, fare more upside at the plate, and with Arcia holding down short, Grissom should be able to thrive at second base — a position for which he’s far better suited due to his just-average athleticism and arm strength.

Grissom won’t stand out in any one particular category, but he will contribute everywhere — he’s established double-digit homer/speed potential at the Major League level, with a plus batting average and elite counting stats in a loaded Braves lineup. Those kinds of players don’t become available on the waiver wire very often, certainly not this time of year, and he’s well worth the add despite the potential for Albies to return at some point in early September.