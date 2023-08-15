Anthony Richardson named Colts starting QB

The Indianapolis Colts have officially named their 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback for the upcoming 2023 season, per Adam Schefter. Richardson was selected with the fourth overall pick of the draft out of Florida, and was competing with Gardner Minshew for the starting job.

Colts now have named first-round pick Anthony Richardson as their starting QB for the regular season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2023

Richardson will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 to kick off his NFL career. The Colts went 4-12-1 last season, and are hoping to rebuild around Richardson. In his 2022 season with the Gators, the 6-foot-4 signal-caller passed for over 2,500 yards, throwing 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for another 654 yards and nine touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He passed for 67 yards and one interception in the Colts’ first preseason game against the Bills last week.

Minshew formerly played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sam Ehlinger is also on the depth chart.