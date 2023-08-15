 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Sweden play in third-place match World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for Sweden in the third-place match after their loss to Spain.

Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden looks dejected while Eva Navarro, Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez of Spain celebrate after the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park on August 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Sweden is headed to the third-place match at the 2023 World Cup. The Blue and Yellow were stunned in the closing minutes of their semifinal match against Spain. The Spanish squad had taken a 1-0 lead in the 81st minute, but Rebecka Blomqvist managed to tie it up in the 88th minute. However, rather than getting to extra time, Olga Carmona shocked the Swedes a minute later to secure the win and advancement for Spain.

This is the fourth time Sweden will play in the third-place match at the Women’s World Cup. They’ve won all three third-place matches to date. They beat Germany 4-0 in 1991, they beat France 2-1 in 2011, and they beat England 2-1 in 2019.

Sweden will face the loser of the semifinal match between England and Australia. The Swedes have played England nine times dating back to 2005 and have four wins and two draws in that time. They’ve played Australia six times, including twice at the 2021 Olympics, and three times in World Cup play. They’re split the six matches 2-2-2.

