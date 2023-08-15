Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, August 15

The Philadelphia Phillies (65-54) and Toronto Blue Jays (66-54) both enter play on Tuesday in hold of a Wild Card spot in their respective leagues as they begin a short two-game series on Tuesday. The Phillies send ace Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.74 ERA) to the mound, while the Blue Jays will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.53). First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Philly is a slight -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Toronto is at -105. The run total is set at 8.

Phillies-Blue Jays picks: Tuesday, August 15th

Injury report

Phillies

Out: OF Cristian Pache (right elbow inflammation), RP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation), OF Brandon Marsh (bruised knee)

Blue Jays

Day-to-day: 3B Matt Chapman (right middle finger inflammation)

Out: RP Jordan Romano (lower back inflammation), RP Hagen Danner (left oblique strain), RP Trevor Richards (neck inflammation), SS Bo Bitchette (right patellar tendinitis), CF Kevin Kiermaier (right elbow laceration)

Starting pitchers

Zack Wheeler vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Wheeler is in the midst of another strong season, as the 33-year-old has a 3.74 ERA overall and is 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA over his last seven starts. He picked up a win his last time out by scattering three hits over six innings against the Nationals. That said, he’s struggled in his career against the Blue Jays (5.19 ERA in 26 career innings) and will face off against a lineup that’ll have four hitters batting .286 or better off him in his career.

Kikuchi is coming off a hard-luck loss to the Guardians where he allowed just three hits over seven innings with six strikeouts. The 32-year-old has a 3.05 ERA with 40 strikeouts over his last seven starts, and will be making his first career start against the Phillies.

Over/Under pick

The Phillies have hit this under or pushed in three of their last five games, while the Blue Jays have hit or pushed this under in five of their last seven. While both teams have talented offenses, they can also be inconsistent, which should play right into both pitcher’s hands today.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays’ lineup has a ton of experience against Wheeler, while almost no one in the Phillies’ lineup has faced off against Kikuchi before. I’m banking on that experience helping the Blue Jays tonight.

Pick: Blue Jays