Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Braves on Tuesday, August 15

The New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06 ERA) will take the mound for New York against Atlanta rookie Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64).

The Braves are -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +170. The total is set at 10.5.

Yankees-Braves picks: Tuesday, August 15th

Injury report

Yankees

Day to day: INF DJ LeMahieu (calf)

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (hamstring), 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion symptoms), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf)

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), RP Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Luis Severino vs. Bryce Elder

Severino deteriorated in July, finishing with an ERA of 11.22 over five starts for the month, and he’s off to an even worse start in August. In his latest outing, he conceded four earned runs in two innings against the White Sox on the road, recording two strikeouts. Before that, he let up five earned runs in four innings against the Astros, walking three batters and striking out four.

Though Elder’s season has been better than Severino’s, he is also off to a tough start in August. In his latest start, he conceded five earned runs in as many innings on the road against the Pirates, recording five strikeouts. Before that, he let up five earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Cubs, walking three and striking out three batters.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s total was 14, and with these two struggling pitchers starting things off this evening, I’m definitely going with the over again. The Braves lead MLB in runs per game, and the Yankees should absolutely have the chance to get some early runs off Elder. The over seems like the surest thing about this game.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Braves easily took the first game of this series, 11-3, and my money is with them again. Severino and Elder have both struggled on the mound this month, but the Braves’ offense inspires a lot more hope than the Yankees’ right now. Severino has been consistently worse than Elder this season, and with the way the Braves are batting right now, I like Atlanta to take the second game, as well.

Pick: Braves -205