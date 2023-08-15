Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Rangers on Tuesday, August 15

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. It’ll be a battle of deadline acquisitions on the mound, as Lucas Giolito (7-8, 4.37 ERA) will get the ball for the Angels while Jordan Montgomery (7-10, 3.38) goes for the Rangers.

Texas enters as -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +150. The total is set at 8.5.

Angels-Rangers picks: Tuesday, August 15th

Injury report

Angels

Day-To-Day: 1B CJ Cron (back)

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis) SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Griffin Canning (calf), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Reynaldo Lopez (bereavement), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), C Jonah Heim (wrist), DH Brad Miller (hamstring), 3B Josh Jung (thumb), OF Travis Jankowski (paternity)

Starting pitchers

Lucas Giolito vs. Jordan Montgomery

Giolito’s stint with the Angels has not gotten off to a very auspicious start. He kicked off August with a road start against the Braves, letting up nine earned runs in 3.2 innings and recording just two strikeouts. His latest start was somewhat better — he lasted six innings against the Giants, allowing three earned runs, walking three batters, and recording seven strikeouts.

Montgomery has looked solid throughout July and the first half of August. He finished July with an ERA of 3.10 for the month with the Cardinals. Over 12 innings pitched in two starts in August with the Rangers, he has allowed four earned runs, 13 hits, and two walks. He has recorded 11 strikeouts in that timespan.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s total was 12, contributed entirely by the Rangers. We have a lower bar set with today’s total, and I think that the Rangers shouldn’t have trouble meeting it again. Giolito has not been able to keep the ball away from bats with Los Angeles, and the Rangers have the second-best offense in MLB.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Giolito is struggling on the mound with the Angels, while Montgomery has been solid. Montgomery is also backed up by a strong Texas defense that doesn’t allow opponents to translate hits into runs. The Angels got whooped yesterday, falling 12-0, and with that kind of offensive momentum, Giolito and the Angels don’t stand a chance here.

Pick: Rangers -180