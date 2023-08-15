Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Cubs on Tuesday, August 15

The Chicago White Sox renew their rivalry with the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a two-game series on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.27 ERA) will take the mound for the South Siders while Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 3.96) will pitch for the Cubs.

The Cubs are -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox coming in at +145. The total is set at 8.5.

White Sox-Cubs picks: Tuesday, August 15th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (hip), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), RP Brandon Hughes (hip)

White Sox

Out: C Seby Zavala (oblique), LHP Garrett Crochet (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Touki Toussaint vs. Kyle Hendricks

Toussaint faced the Yankees in his latest start, lasting on the mound for five innings. He conceded four earned runs, walked four batters, and recorded nine strikeouts. Before that, he let up four earned runs in 5.1 innings against the Rangers, striking out nine again and walking five. Earlier this season, he made a relief appearance against the Cubs for one inning and did not allow a run.

Hendricks kept the Mets to two earned runs in five innings in his latest start, recording six strikeouts. Before that, he struggled against the Braves, allowing seven runs in four innings. He faced the White Sox in July and let up three earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

Earlier this season, when these two teams faced off, the totals of the games were 10 and 17. I like the higher-scoring option here as these two hometown rivals face off. The Cubs are on fire right now, and should be able to get some early action off Toussaint. Hendricks has been fine, but not good enough to count on him to completely take the Sox out of it in the first few innings. I like the over here.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Crosstown Classic returns, this time heading to Wrigley Field as the Cubs find themselves on an unexpected tear. The Cubs recently won their series against the Blue Jays, and the White Sox got swept by the Brewers. The North Sidets took both games in the first iteration of the rivalry this season, and I like them to win here again. The Sox are on a losing streak, and Toussaint got beat up in his latest start.

Pick: Cubs -175