Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Padres on Tuesday, August 15

The Baltimore Orioles (74-45) and the San Diego Padres (56-63) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego, California is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Baltimore will start Jack Flaherty (8-7, 4.33 ERA), while San Diego counters with Michael Wacha (8-2, 2.84 ERA).

The Padres are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Padres picks: Tuesday, August 15th

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Danny Coulombe (biceps)

Padres

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder), 1B Ji Man Choi (rib)

Starting pitchers

Jack Flaherty vs. Michael Wacha

Flaherty will make his 23rd start of the season and his third for Baltimore after being acquired at the 2023 trade deadline. He has allowed four earned runs over 11 innings with the team. Most recently, Flaherty pitched five innings against the Houston Astros. He allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Wacha is coming off the injured list to make his 16th season start. He last pitched on July 1 and had been dealing with a shoulder injury since. Wacha allowed one earned run on five hits over five innings against the Cincinnati Reds. He struck out four and walked two but had plenty of run support as he picked up his eighth win.

Over/Under pick

The first game of the series ended with five runs scored. Baltimore has tallied four runs or more in three of its last five games. San Diego has scored one or fewer in four of its last six. If Wacha can limit the Orioles run production early, we should see the under hit.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Baltimore has won three games in a row and four of its last five games. San Diego is struggling to build momentum. The Padres have lost three games in a row and seven of their last eight games.

Pick: Orioles