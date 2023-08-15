Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Giants on Tuesday, August 15

The Tampa Bay Rays (72-49) and the San Francisco Giants (63-56) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California is set for 9:45 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay will start Zack Littell (2-3, 4.10 ERA), while San Francisco counters with Jakob Junis (3-3, 4.36).

The Rays are the narrow -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the -108 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Rays-Giants picks: Tuesday, August 15th

Injury report

Rays

Out: SS Wander Franco (restricted list), C Francisco Mejia (knee), 3B Taylor Walls (oblique)

Giants

Day-to-day: 2B Wilmer Flores (ear)

Out: LF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), RF AJ Pollock (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Zack Littell vs. Jakob Junis

Littell will take the mound for the 20th time this season, making his seventh start. He had typically signaled a bullpen day for the Rays but has stuck around longer in his last few outings as Tampa has battled injuries in its rotation. Littell last pitched six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five but didn’t get much run support and took his third loss of the year.

Junis will make his 32nd appearance and just his second start. He last pitched 0.2 innings on Saturday against the Texas Rangers. Junis allowed one hit and struck out one of the three batters he faced. He hasn’t pitched more than three innings since June 22nd, so it will likely be another bullpen day for the Giants.

Over/Under pick

Tampa Bay picked up the 10-2 win on Monday. They have scored at least six runs in three of their last four games. The Giants have scored three runs or fewer in five consecutive games. The Rays’ lineup could hit the over by themselves, as they did in the first game, but I still think the under hits in game two.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

San Francisco has lost five of its last six and seven of its last eight games. Tampa Bay hasn’t been able to build on their momentum like they did to start the year, but are still 3-1 over their last four games. Even on the road, the Rays should pick up a win on Tuesday.

Pick: Rays