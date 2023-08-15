Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, August 15

The Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) will begin a three-game series on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET, and will air on ESPN+. Milwaukee will start Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.38 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with rookie Bobby Miller (6-2, 3.89).

The Dodgers are the -218 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +180 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Brewers-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, August 15th

Injury report

Brewers

Out: 1B Rowdy Tellez (finger/forearm), OF Blake Perkins (oblique), DH Jesse Winker (back)

Dodgers

Day-to-day: DH J.D. Martinez (groin/hamstring)

Out: RP Joe Kelly (forearm), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Adrian Houser vs. Bobby Miller

Houser will make his 17th appearance and 15th start of the season for Milwaukee. He is coming off a rough start against the Colorado Rockies in which he pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked one but didn’t factor into the decision.

The rookie Miller will start his 14th career game. After an inconsistent July, he has settled down on the mound to begin August. In his last start, Miller pitched six shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He struck out and walked four.

Over/Under pick

The Brew Crew has tallied at least seven runs in four of its last six games. The Dodgers scored at least four runs in nine of their last 12 games. Unless both pitchers put forth improbable shutdown performances, we should see the over hit in the series opener.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Milwaukee is coming off a sweep of the Chicago White Sox and has won four games in a row. While that streak is respectable, Los Angeles has won eight games in a row and 12 of its last 13 games. If Miller can continue his recent performances, he should receive plenty of run support and help the Dodgers pick up a win.

Pick: Dodgers