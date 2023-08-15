Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, August 15

After a lighter day on Monday, MLB is back with a full 15-game schedule on Tuesday night — which means plenty of options for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features 13 games tonight, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With such a full menu to choose from, we’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, August 15th

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees

Matt Olson ($6,100)

Austin Riley ($5,900)

Michael Harris II ($4,100)

Eddie Rosario ($3,700)

Sometimes the most obvious choice is still the best one. There isn’t a more dangerous lineup in the league than Atlanta’s, and as shocking as it is to say, there may not be a worse starting pitcher in the league right now than New York righty Luis Severino. Sevy has been lit up to the tune of a 9.46 ERA over his last 12 outings, with six or more runs allowed in five of those starts. The Braves just dropped 11 runs on Yankee pitching, with homers from Riley (1.016 OPS in his last 10 games) and Rosario (.800), while Olson leads all of baseball in both homers and RBI.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Oakland Athletics

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,700)

Lars Nootbaar ($4,500)

Nolan Gorman ($4,300)

Alec Burleson ($2,900)

The A’s will send righty Spenser Watkins to the mound for a spot start on Tuesday, and given his 8.35 ERA at Triple-A this year, it’s safe to say that’s an advantageous spot for the Cardinals. Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with a homer and three walks last night, while Nootbaar (.891 OPS in his last 10, .880 against righties this year) and Burleson (.886 over his last 10) provide nice upside for cheap.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

Jorge Polanco ($4,400)

Max Kepler ($3,300)

Edouard Julien ($3,100)

Matt Wallner ($2,400)

Speaking of cheap: If you’re looking to ball on a budget, the Twins make for a great option against Tigers righty Alex Faedo tonight. Faedo’s allowed a 7.71 ERA and .500 SLG over his last four starts, and he’s also given up a 1.57 HR/9 and 45% hard-hit rate to lefties across that span. Minnesota has struggled at the plate for most of the year, but they rank in the top 10 in most major offensive categories since the start of August — largely thanks to the return of Polanco (.852 OPS in his last 10) and hot streaks from Kepler (1.010) and Wallner (1.001 OPS against righties this season).