Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, August 15

If you’re in search of starting pitching for your fantasy baseball squads on Tuesday, well, I hope you’ve got a bottle of antacid handy. Today’s slate of arms is long on potential but very, very short on sure things, with tricky matchups and inconsistent pitchers galore. Zack Wheeler is just about the only ace-caliber guy on the schedule, and anyone who’s owned Zack Wheeler this year can tell you just how damning a sentence that is. Don’t worry, though: There’s always value to be found if you know where to look, and our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to give you recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, August 15th

Pitchers to stream

Emerson Hancock, Seattle Mariners — Hancock showed real potential in his MLB debut last week, limiting the Padres to one run over five innings while showcasing a solid sinker and intriguing changeup/cutter combination. Command is always going to be a question mark — he posted a 3.7 BB/9 at Double-A this year — but a matchup against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night is about as friendly as it gets. If the righty is dialed in again, he’s a great bet to pick up a win.

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs — Only the powerhouse Braves have been able to slow Hendricks down of late; a seven-run bombing from Atlanta last week notwithstanding, the righty hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his last four outings, including three quality starts in that span. When he has his command working, his changeup/curveball combo is more than enough to carve up a lineup, and he gets a great matchup on Tuesday against the crosstown rival White Sox — a team particularly susceptible to righty offspeed stuff.

Zack Littell, Tampa Bay Rays — Littell doesn’t have the flashiest arsenal, and his sinker-heavy approach doesn’t give him a ton of strikeout upside. If you’re in need of a win and/or a quality start, though, the righty is in a good spot to come through for you; he’s gone six innings in each of his last two outings — three runs last time out against the Cardinals, six scoreless against the Tigers — and he’ll be up against a Giants offense that’s been struggling mightily for pretty much the entire second half. Oracle Park is one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball, to boot.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, August 15.