How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Walsall

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Tuesday against Walsall. After dominating the National League last season to achieve promotion, Wrexham have struggled to start the EFL League Two campaign this season with a draw and a loss. Meanwhile, Walsall enter this contest after a 2-1 win over Stockport.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Walsall

Date: Tuesday, August 15

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham suffered a 5-3 defeat in their opening League Two contest against MK Dons, but bounced back with a 1-1 draw in their last match against AFC Wimbledon. They did have a EFL Cup game against Wigan Athletic in between, where they advanced on penalties. Walsall were eliminated from the EFL Cup after a 4-3 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.