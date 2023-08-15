 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Australia vs. England in 2023 World Cup semifinal

Australia and England face off on Wednesday, August 16. We provide live stream and TV info for the semifinal matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Spencer Limbach
England World Cup 2023 Training Camp Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

In the 2023 women’s World Cup semifinal, co-host Australia are set to face England on Wednesday, August 16, at 6 a.m. ET.

Australia won Group B then beat Denmark 2-0 in the knockout stage. Then, the Matildas outlasted France in the quarterfinal by winning via penalty shootout.

England topped their group with a perfect 3-0 record while amassing a cumulative scoreline of 8-1 along the way. In the round of 16, the Lionesses advanced over Nigeria in a penalty shootout. They then secured a 2-1 victory over Colombia in the quarterfinals with a decisive second-half goal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, England is favored to advance with -150 odds compared to +120 for Australia.

Australia vs. England

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

