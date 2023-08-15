How to watch Australia vs. England in 2023 World Cup semifinal

In the 2023 women’s World Cup semifinal, co-host Australia are set to face England on Wednesday, August 16, at 6 a.m. ET.

Australia won Group B then beat Denmark 2-0 in the knockout stage. Then, the Matildas outlasted France in the quarterfinal by winning via penalty shootout.

England topped their group with a perfect 3-0 record while amassing a cumulative scoreline of 8-1 along the way. In the round of 16, the Lionesses advanced over Nigeria in a penalty shootout. They then secured a 2-1 victory over Colombia in the quarterfinals with a decisive second-half goal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, England is favored to advance with -150 odds compared to +120 for Australia.

Australia vs. England

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.