Australia vs. England picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup semifinal

In the 2023 women’s World Cup semifinal, Australia will clash with England on Wednesday, August 16 at 6 a.m. ET, airing on Fox. While England, with odds at -150, is favored to advance, co-hosts Australia are determined to put up a strong fight.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia v. England

Date: Wednesday, August 16

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Australia: +225

Draw: +195

England: +135

Moneyline pick: Draw +195

With the support of the home crowd, Australia are likely to remain competitive, even if England take an early lead. A draw in regular time could shake out. England had a 0-0 draw with Nigeria before advancing on a penalty shootout while Australia did the same against France in the quarterfinal round.

Both teams boast strong attacks but England’s defense seems more resilient, especially given Australia’s inability to score against France. Nonetheless, Australia’s goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold, has proven herself with some excellent performances in the last two matches. I’m expecting a low-scoring affair that ends in a draw in regular time.