Who won last year’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship game?

The 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game will take place on Tuesday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET and will feature the Las Vegas Aces battling the New York Liberty. The showdown will take place at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Las Vegas is the reigning Commissioner’s Cup champion and will try to become the first two-time winner since the league implemented the concept in 2021. The Aces won last year’s championship game by defeating the Chicago Sky 93-83, a game where they stormed out to a 33-14 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Chelsea Gray was named MVP with 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Prior to that, the Seattle Storm defeated the Connecticut Sun in the inaugural championship game back in 2021.

Las Vegas and New York are the two favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 WNBA title and this Commissioner’s Cup title game will be another big step on the road to a potential Finals showdown between these two “superteams.” They’ve split their two regular season matchups so far should and this showdown should have a playoff atmosphere with A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young of the Aces trading blows with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones of the Liberty.