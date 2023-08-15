How to watch 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship on TV, live online stream

The 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game will take place on Tuesday, August 15 and will feature the defending Commissioner’s Cup champion Las Vegas Aces battling the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The showdown will take place at 9 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Las Vegas and New York are the two favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 WNBA title and this Commissioner’s Cup title game will be another big step on the road to a potential Finals showdown between these two “superteams.” They’ve split their two regular season matchups so far with the Aces clobbering the Liberty 98-81 on June 29 before the Liberty got their revenge with a 99-61 shellacking on August 6. Both teams got huge production from their stars in their respective victories and this matchup should have a playoff atmosphere with A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young of the Aces trading blows with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones of the Liberty.

Las Vegas is looking to become the first two-time champion in the three-year history of the Commissioner’s Cup. The team won the trophy by defeating the Chicago Sky 93-83 in last year’s title game and Chelsea Gray was named MVP with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the win.

How to watch Commissioner’s Cup Championship

Date: Tuesday, August 15

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video