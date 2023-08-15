When is the 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship?

The 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game will take place on Tuesday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET and will feature the defending Commissioner’s Cup champion Las Vegas Aces battling the New York Liberty. The showdown will take place at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is an in-season competition consisting of 10 games for each team in the league. The teams are split into two conferences, with both the first home and road games they play against each team in their respective conferences counting as official CC games. The winner of this championship game receives a $500,000 prize pool for the players and a donation to a charity that the organization supports. The MVP of the championship game will also take home an additional $5,000.

Las Vegas plundered right through it’s Western Conference CC games with a 9-1 record to earn its second straight trip to the title game. The Aces’ only loss came in a close 80-78 setback against the Dallas Wings on July 7, the only outcome that prevented them from sweeping through the entire CC schedule. In the Eastern Conference, New York finished with a 7-3 record to reach the CC title game and had some stiff competition in the process. The Connecticut Sun also finished with a 7-3 record in its games, but the Liberty beat them twice and got in by tiebreaker.

Las Vegas and New York are the two favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 WNBA title and this Commissioner’s Cup title game will be another big step on the road to a potential Finals showdown between these two “superteams.” They’ve split their two regular season matchups so far with the Aces clobbering the Liberty 98-81 on June 29 before the Liberty got their revenge with a 99-61 shellacking on August 6. Following Tuesday’s title game, they are scheduled to once again meet at Michelob ULTRA Arena for a another regular season matchup on Thursday.