Fantasy football impact of Patriots signing Ezekiel Elliott

The New England Patriots added depth to their backfield on Monday by signing free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal. The veteran tailback was released by the Cowboys in March after seven seasons with the organization and will now try to help rejuvenate a Pats offense that struggled last season.

Below, we’ll take a look at the fantasy football implications of Elliott’s arrival to New England.

Fantasy football impact: Ezekiel Elliott signing with Patriots

Impact on Elliott

Elliott will be the backup running back in New England, sitting behind third-year starter Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart. The three-time Pro Bowler will most likely be used primarily on third downs and in the red zone, so he won’t have as much wear and tear like he did during towards the end of his tenure in Dallas.

All 12 of his touchdowns in 2022 were in the red zone, so there’s a chance that he’ll be one of the biggest vulture running backs in the league this year. That makes him someone that could be a viable flex option on certain weeks in most leagues and a player absolutely worth taking a flyer on in the later rounds of best ball drafts.

Impact on Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson’s fantasy value takes a slight hit with the Pats bringing in Elliott. The third-year tailback will still get a bulk of the carries for the Pats and will still factor into the passing game as a pass-catching threat. However, Zeke’s presence means we will not see him get that many touches in the red zone, limiting his chances at punching it into the end zone for touchdowns.

Impact on Mac Jones/New England offense

Elliott’s arrival should have a slight impact on the fantasy value of Jones at quarterback. Having a running back that can move the chains in 3rd and short situations could extend drives for the Pats, giving both Jones and his receivers more opportunities to rack up points for both their team and fantasy managers alike.