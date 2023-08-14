Report: Patriots expected to sign RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal

The New England Patriots are expected to sign free agent Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Elliott has spent the last seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He will join Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery II, and Piece Strong, Jr. on the New England depth chart.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler, will likely be listed behind Stevenson on the depth chart. In 2022, Elliott had 876 rushing yards for the Cowboys, a career low for him. He found the end zone 12 times. Zeke also had a career-low 92 receiving yards throughout the season and missed two weeks with an MCL sprain.

The Patriots lost their first preseason game against the Texans last week. They open the 2023 season with a matchup against the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles. Mac Jones is expected to get the starting nod at quarterback, with Bailey Zappe as his backup.

The signing of Zeke is a bit of a knock to Stevenson’s fantasy football value. Going from not sharing a backfield to sharing one will always do that. Elliott will likely only vulture carries and could get some red-zone work. Stevenson should get most of the passing-down snaps and if he’s hot, New England could ride him rather than use both backs.