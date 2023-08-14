 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Patriots expected to sign RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal

New England brings in veteran free agent running back on a deal for 2023. We break down what it means for the Pats and fantasy football.

By Grace McDermott Updated
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are expected to sign free agent Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Elliott has spent the last seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He will join Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery II, and Piece Strong, Jr. on the New England depth chart.

Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler, will likely be listed behind Stevenson on the depth chart. In 2022, Elliott had 876 rushing yards for the Cowboys, a career low for him. He found the end zone 12 times. Zeke also had a career-low 92 receiving yards throughout the season and missed two weeks with an MCL sprain.

The Patriots lost their first preseason game against the Texans last week. They open the 2023 season with a matchup against the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles. Mac Jones is expected to get the starting nod at quarterback, with Bailey Zappe as his backup.

The signing of Zeke is a bit of a knock to Stevenson’s fantasy football value. Going from not sharing a backfield to sharing one will always do that. Elliott will likely only vulture carries and could get some red-zone work. Stevenson should get most of the passing-down snaps and if he’s hot, New England could ride him rather than use both backs.

More From DraftKings Network