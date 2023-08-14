How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for August 14 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB.

With SummerSlam firmly in the rearview mirror, the company continues its trek across Canada as it heads towards the Payback pay-per-view in a few weeks. Tonight’s Raw should be interesting as a long-running feud in the women’s division reaches its conclusion.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The summer feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will come to an end when the two will meet one-on-one in tonight’s main event. This rivalry goes all the way back to April when Stratus attacked Lynch after they lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The following month at Night of Champions, the WWE Hall of Famer defeated the “Man” with the help of Zoey Stark, who Stratus took under her wing as her protege. Lynch has had to fight off both women ever since and will finally get the chance to face Stratus again with Stark banned from ringside. We’ll see who comes out on top in this matchup.

The main event of last week’s show saw Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat the Judgement Day in six-man tag team action. The show opened with Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion once again confronting each other in the ring before being interrupted by the Judgement Day. Sami Zayn came out to make the save, thus setting up the six-man later. However, Zayn was attacked backstage by JD McDonagh later on in the evening, leading to Nakamura filling in as his replacement. After the match ended, Nakamura laid out Rollins with a Kinshasa, signaling that he’s next in line for a title match. Tonight, Nak will further clarify his actions from last week.

Speaking of the Judgement Day, tensions have continued to escalate between Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the aftermath of Balor’s WHC match at SummerSlam. The two confronted each other backstage with McDonagh notably standing by Balor’s side. McDonagh made the observation that Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase has driven a wedge between the two and suggested that they get rid of it. It seems like the two are on a collision course for a match over the briefcase, so we’ll see how this further progresses tonight.

Also on last week’s show, Chad Gable won a fatal four-way match to become the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. We’ll see if a title match between himself and Gunther gets made official for Payback.