Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated from PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens will get a nice boost as running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Dobbins returned from an ACL injury last season, but had to have a cleanup procedure in the middle of the year. That procedure worked, as Dobbins looked good in his return to the field.

Dobbins was on the PUP list to start training camp, but it appeared he was “holding-in” for a new contract after he sat out mandatory minicamp. Unfortunately for Dobbins, who is on the last year of his rookie contract, he doesn’t have any leverage to demand a new contract.

There is no doubt that Dobbins is a good running back, but injuries have held him back. He finished 2022 strong, and now appears to be back and ready to go. He should lead the team in opportunities at running back as long as he can stay healthy, which is a good spot to be for fantasy.