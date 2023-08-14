Georgia tops preseason AP poll, Michigan No. 2

The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll for college football on Monday and to no surprise, the Georgia Bulldogs will enter the season ranked No. 1. Rounding out the top five are the the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and LSU Tigers.
Preseason @AP_Top25:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 14, 2023
1 Georgia
2 Michigan
3 Ohio St
4 Alabama
5 LSU
6 USC
7 Penn St
8 Florida St
9 Clemson
10 Washington
11 Texas
12 Tennessee
13 Notre Dame
14 Utah
15 Oregon
16 Kansas St
17 TCU
18 Oregon St
19 Wisconsin
20 OU
21 UNC
22 Ole Miss
23 Texas A&M
24 Tulane
25 Iowa
Entering the 2023 season as the two-time defending national champions, UGA is looking to become the first college football team to pull off a three-peat in nearly a century. The Dawgs have lost several key players from its title teams to the NFL, but have several big-time returnees like tight end Brock Bowers and defensive back Javon Bullard hitting the field. Quarterbacks Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton are currently duking it out in fall camp for the opportunity to replace Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback. Georgia will try to join 2004 USC and 2017 Alabama as the only preseason No. 1’s in recent memory to win the national championship at the end of the year.
Big Ten powers/hated rivals Michigan and Ohio State follow the Bulldogs at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, and both are vying to make it back to the College Football Playoff after reaching last year’s semifinal. Right underneath them are rivals Alabama and LSU, both of whom are trying to dethrone UGA as the top dog in the SEC.
Entering its final season as we knew it, the Pac-12 has five team ranked in the preseason Top 25. Leading the conference is No. 6 USC, who has reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams back at quarterback. Other potential CFP contenders behind the Trojans include No. 6 Penn State, No. 8 Florida State, and No. 11 Texas.