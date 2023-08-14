Georgia tops preseason AP poll, Michigan No. 2

The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll for college football on Monday and to no surprise, the Georgia Bulldogs will enter the season ranked No. 1. Rounding out the top five are the the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and LSU Tigers.

Preseason @AP_Top25:



1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Ohio St

4 Alabama

5 LSU

6 USC

7 Penn St

8 Florida St

9 Clemson

10 Washington

11 Texas

12 Tennessee

13 Notre Dame

14 Utah

15 Oregon

16 Kansas St

17 TCU

18 Oregon St

19 Wisconsin

20 OU

21 UNC

22 Ole Miss

23 Texas A&M

24 Tulane

25 Iowa — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 14, 2023

Entering the 2023 season as the two-time defending national champions, UGA is looking to become the first college football team to pull off a three-peat in nearly a century. The Dawgs have lost several key players from its title teams to the NFL, but have several big-time returnees like tight end Brock Bowers and defensive back Javon Bullard hitting the field. Quarterbacks Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton are currently duking it out in fall camp for the opportunity to replace Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback. Georgia will try to join 2004 USC and 2017 Alabama as the only preseason No. 1’s in recent memory to win the national championship at the end of the year.

Big Ten powers/hated rivals Michigan and Ohio State follow the Bulldogs at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, and both are vying to make it back to the College Football Playoff after reaching last year’s semifinal. Right underneath them are rivals Alabama and LSU, both of whom are trying to dethrone UGA as the top dog in the SEC.

Entering its final season as we knew it, the Pac-12 has five team ranked in the preseason Top 25. Leading the conference is No. 6 USC, who has reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams back at quarterback. Other potential CFP contenders behind the Trojans include No. 6 Penn State, No. 8 Florida State, and No. 11 Texas.