James Harden calls Daryl Morey “a liar”, says he won’t play for organization Morey is part of

Two days after the Philadelphia 76ers officially shut down trade talks surrounding guard James Harden, the star made his position known during his China tour. Take a listen.

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

This is a big shift for Harden, who emerged as a superstar in the NBA due to Morey’s initial trade bringing him to Houston. Morey’s Rockets teams thrived with Harden in the pivotal role, and the guard didn’t appear to be unhappy during his stint with the 76ers. In fact, he even opted into his player option with the understanding a trade would be made. At this point, Harden clearly trusted Morey enough to make those decisions rather than use free agency to go somewhere else. Something must’ve really broken down within the last few days or weeks for comments like these to be made.

The 76ers are planning on bringing Harden to training camp, and it seems like the player wants no part of that. Harden doesn’t have too many options since he did accept his player option, but it’s clear he still wants to be traded. The 76ers could theoretically let Morey go to appease Harden, but that’s unlikely to happen. This messy situation doesn’t appear to have a clear resolution in sight.