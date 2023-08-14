Pick on the Total for Astros-Marlins on August 14

The defending World Series Champion Houston Astros find themselves narrowly trailing the Texas Rangers in the American League West race and look for a series opening win on the road against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Houston Astros (-135, 7.5) vs. Miami Marlins

These two offenses have went in different directions since the start of June with the Astros leading the American League in runs per game, averaging 5.2 runs per game while the Marlins overall this season are last in the National League with Just over four runs per game and also are last among National League teams in home runs per game at home.

The Marlins turn to starting pitcher Braxton Garrett to hold down the Astros bats, who enters in good form with six total runs, five of which earned, allowed across his last three starts and has performed better than his 4.08 ERA would indicate.

Garrett has a 3.49 fielding independent with a National League-best 6.58 strikeouts to walk ratio among qualifying starting pitchers with opponents hitting .328 on balls in play, a number way above league average and should see positive regression.

On the other side, Framber Valdez gets the start for Houston, who has allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts, but also began the month by throwing a No-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians.

Overall this season, Valdez has a 3.30 ERA and 3.29 fielding independent with 0.8 home runs per nine innings allowed with 9.1 strikeouts and 2.2 walks per nine innings.

The Astros bullpen ranks eighth in the league in bullpen ERA while the Marlins are 18th, but revamped the bullpen at the trade deadline with bringing in former New York Mets closer David Robertson.

With the Astros having the American League’s best team ERA on the road this season and games in LoanDepot Park yielding the fewest total home runs per game of any park in the league, a pair of pitchers that have had plenty of ups and downs this season will be at their best on Monday.

The Play: Astros vs. Marlins Under 7.5