Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Rangers on Monday, August 14

The Los Angeles Angels (59-60) and Texas Rangers (70-48) will open the week with a three-game divisional series starting tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Lefty Patrick Sandoval (6-8, 3.86 ERA) will get the start for the Halos and will go up against Max Scherzer (11-4, 3.88) for the Rangers.

L.A. continues its road trip in the Lone Star State tonight and is trying to get back on track after dropping its series against the Astros over the weekend. The team dropped the first two contests, but avoided the sweep with a 2-1 victory yesterday. Meanwhile, Texas is returning home after spending the past week in the Bay Area, picking up series victories over the Athletics and Giants. The Rangers currently hold a 2.5-game lead over the Astros at the top of the AL West standings and would like to maintain that advantage this week.

The Rangers enter the game as -180 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +150 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Angels-Rangers picks: Monday, August 14

Injury report

Angels

Day-To-Day: 1B CJ Cron (back)

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis) SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Griffin Canning (calf), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Reynaldo Lopez (bereavement), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), C Jonah Heim (wrist), DH Brad Miller (hamstring), 3B Josh Jung (thumb), OF Travis Jankowski (paternity)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Sandoval vs. Max Scherzer

Sandoval has pitched well in his two previous starts this month, but that hasn’t been enough to lift the Angels out of their recent struggles. Last Monday’s start against the Giants was a perfect example, as he yielded just two earned runs in 6.2 innings while striking out eight batters in an eventual 8-3 loss. He’s posted a 3.23 ERA with a .224 opponent batting average on the road this season, so he’ll look to keep the Rangers lineup on their toes this evening.

Scherzer has been excellent since arriving to Texas at the trade deadline, picking up the win in both of his starts. The three-time Cy Young winner went seven innings against the A’s last Tuesday, recording six strikeouts while giving up just one run off three hits and a pair of walks. It’s been difficult for opposing lineups to gain traction against the veteran as No. 6 hitters are the only ones batting over .300 against him this season.

Over/Under pick

Both of these teams have been lacking in the runs department as of late as they’ve each only pushed across 19 runs in their last five ballgames. It will most likely be a struggle for both of their lineups to gain traction with capable starters like Sandoval and Scherzer doing battle tonight. Take the under here.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The presence of Scherzer should be too much for the Angels to contend with this evening and I’ll predict that the Rangers will win a tight, low-scoring battle in tonight’s opener. They can’t afford many slip-ups with the Astros breathing down their necks and this is an opportunity for them to maintain a comfortable lead at the top of the division.

Pick: Rangers