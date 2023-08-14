Picks, predictions for Pirates vs. Mets on Monday, August 14

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the New York Mets in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, August14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Rookie Quinn Priester (2-1, 8.75 ERA) gets the ball for the Pirates, while Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.42 ERA) looks to get back on track for the Mets.

New York enters as -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Pittsburgh coming in at +114. The total is set at 9.5.

Pirates-Mets picks: Monday, August 14

Injury report

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (groin), 2B Luis Guillorme (calf)

Pirates

RP Dauri Moreta (lower back inflammation), INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae (left ankle sprain), SS Oneil Cruz (fractured left fibula), RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Quinn Priester vs. Carlos Carrasco

Priester faced the Braves in his latest start, lasting four innings, conceding four earned runs, and recording four strikeouts in the outing. Before that, he allowed three earned runs and recorded three strikeouts in four innings against the Brewers. Pittsburgh’s top pitching prospect has pitched a total of just 23.2 innings over five starts in his rookie season.

Carrasco had a tough July and has not looked too much better in August. He wrapped up July with an ERA of 7.79 for the month, and kicked off August with a six-inning start against the Royals in which he allowed six earned runs and recorded zero strikeouts. In his latest start, he allowed the Cubs two earned runs in five innings. Earlier this season, he conceded two earned runs in 4.2 innings against the Pirates, recording one strikeout.

Over/Under pick

Carrasco and Priester have both been conceding earned runs left and right this month, and there’s no reason to suggest that will change in this game. The Pirates’ lineup has been solid as of late, and while the Mets are inconsistent, they should be able to take advantage of this opportunity against Priester.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets dropped their latest series against the Braves, and the Pirates fell to the Reds in their most recent matchup. The Mets continue to be inconsistent on offense, while the Pirates have seen some more action from their offense. We see two struggling pitchers face off on the mound here, so I’m going to bet on the hotter lineup right now and take Pittsburgh.

Pick: Pirates +114