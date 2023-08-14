Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Marlins on Monday, August 14

The Houston Astros take on the Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, August 14. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.30 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, and Braxton Garrett (6-5, 4.08) will pitch for the Marlins.

The Astros are -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins coming in at +124. The total is set at 7.5.

Astros-Marlins picks: Monday, August 14

Injury report

Marlins

Out: RP JT Chargois (ribs)

Astros

Day-To-Day: 1B José Abreu (back), OF Chas McCormick (knee), RP Phil Maton (elbow)

Out: DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Framber Valdez vs. Braxton Garrett

Valdez has been struggling over the last two months. He finished July with an ERA of 7.29 for the month over four starts. He kicked off August with a no-hitter against the Guardians, but slipped right back into his July performance in his following start, allowing six runs in seven innings against the Orioles and recording just three strikeouts.

Garrett has been serviceable on the mound for the Marlins. In his latest home start, he conceded three earned runs in five innings and recorded five strikeouts against the Phillies. In his latest road start (and most recent outing), he let up two earned runs in six innings against the Reds.

Over/Under pick

Valdez has been letting up quite a few runs this season, and after the Marlins found a way to overcome the Yankees in a wild finish yesterday, the Miami lineup should have plenty of juice coming into this home series. The Astros will also give Garrett some trouble, as he has not been able to keep his ERA down this season.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Marlins won their latest series against New York, and the Astros won their latest against the Angels. This will be a close one between two very evenly matched pitchers, but I think I have to go with Garrett and the Marlins at home on this one. Garrett has looked strong against left-handed batters this season, and the Astros’ two best hitters (Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker) are lefties. The line is too good to miss out on Miami here.

Pick: Marlins +124