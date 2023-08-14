Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, August 14

Monday means travel day around the Majors, with just nine games on tonight’s slate. That means that fantasy owners will have their work cut out for them if they’re searching for pitching, with a couple big names (Max Scherzer, Tyler Glasnow) and juicy matchups (Yu Darvish vs. Grayson Rodriguez) masking an otherwise-thin group of arms. Luckily, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here as always to help break it all down, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, August 14

Pitchers to stream

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals — Mikolas has been dialed in of late: He spun seven innings of two-run ball for the second straight outing against the Rays last week, lowering his ERA over his last seven starts to 3.28. The righty will never be a big source of strikeouts, but the Cardinals consistently give him a long leash to go deep into games, and a plush matchup — at home against the Athletics on Monday offers a great chance to boost your ratios and pick up a win or two.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Opposite Mikolas in that game will be Sears, who may not have a great chance at snagging a win thanks to the sorry lineup backing him but has pitched to a 3.76 ERA over his last seven starts. The lefty’s fastball/slider combo has served him very well this year, even in tricky matchups, and he carries strong strikeout upside (at least five Ks in nine of his last 12 starts) and a ratio boost (1.12 WHIP) against a Cardinals offense that’s been hit or miss since the trade deadline.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, August 14.