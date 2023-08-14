DraftKings Network Box Office Corner: ‘Barbie’ surpasses major blockbusters in all-time earnings

It’s not over yet for Barbie — the Greta Gerwig-directed film still tops the box office over three weeks after its release as crowds continue to flock to the theaters for watches and rewatches. Critically acclaimed and widely beloved, Barbie has surpassed Minions, Skyfall, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Jurassic Park in lifetime box office earnings. It earned $33.7 million this last weekend alone and has the legs to keep climbing in the all-time high-earners list.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has also continued to draw crowds to the theaters and remains in second place at the box office this week after its release on the same day as Barbie. From there, it’s sequel time with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Meg 2: The Trench, each bringing in over $15.7 and $12.7 million, respectively, this past week.

Dracula is also killing it this week — no pun intended — and he’s on a boat this time. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is a fantasy-horror flick that follows a ship's crew that is occupied and terrorized by the famed vampire. The film is based on a chapter from Bram Stoker’s 1897 Dracula novel.

All numbers are below via Box Office Mojo.

Top Five For the August 11-13 Weekend