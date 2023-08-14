 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spain vs. Sweden picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup semifinal

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Spain vs. Sweden in the semifinal at the 2023 World Cup.

By Spencer Limbach
Japan v Sweden: Quarter Final - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Spain will clash with Sweden in the 2023 women’s World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, August 15 at 4 a.m. ET. Catch the action on Fox, Telemundo, the Fox Sports app, or Peacock.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain is the favored team with -170 odds to advance, while Sweden stands at +140 to advance to the final.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain v. Sweden

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 15
Time: 4 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: +105
Draw: +215
Sweden: +265

Moneyline pick: Draw +215

There’s value on the draw here, as two heavyweights collide in what should be a tight match. Sweden remain unbeaten in this tournament, most notably holding the top-ranked United States team to a 0-0 draw before outlasting the Americans in a penalty shootout.

The match against Spain might extend beyond regular time as well, making the draw at +215 on the moneyline attractive. While Spain have a potent offense, Sweden’s impressive defense, which conceded only two total goals in five games, is well-prepared to counter it.

