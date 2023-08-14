Spain vs. Sweden picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup semifinal

Spain will clash with Sweden in the 2023 women’s World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, August 15 at 4 a.m. ET. Catch the action on Fox, Telemundo, the Fox Sports app, or Peacock.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain is the favored team with -170 odds to advance, while Sweden stands at +140 to advance to the final.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain v. Sweden

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: +105

Draw: +215

Sweden: +265

Moneyline pick: Draw +215

There’s value on the draw here, as two heavyweights collide in what should be a tight match. Sweden remain unbeaten in this tournament, most notably holding the top-ranked United States team to a 0-0 draw before outlasting the Americans in a penalty shootout.

The match against Spain might extend beyond regular time as well, making the draw at +215 on the moneyline attractive. While Spain have a potent offense, Sweden’s impressive defense, which conceded only two total goals in five games, is well-prepared to counter it.