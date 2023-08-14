 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Spain vs. Sweden in 2023 World Cup semifinal

Spain and Sweden face off on Tuesday, August 15. We provide live stream and TV info for the semifinal matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Spencer Limbach
Spain v Netherlands: Quarter Final - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Spain and Sweden will meet in the semifinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, August 15 at 4 a.m. ET.

Spain finished second in Group C before overwhleming Switzerland 5-1 in the round of 16. Spain then outlasted the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals despite the Dutch making things interesting late in the contest.

Meanwhile, Sweden have not lost in this tournament. They won all three matches in the group stage by a combined score of 9-1. Then, Sweden knocked out the United States on penalty kicks before holding off Japan by a score of 2-1 in the quarterfinal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain is slightly favored to advance with -170 odds while Sweden holds +140 odds to make it to the final.

Spain vs. Sweden

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 15
Start time: 4 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

