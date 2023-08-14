How to watch Spain vs. Sweden in 2023 World Cup semifinal

Spain and Sweden will meet in the semifinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, August 15 at 4 a.m. ET.

Spain finished second in Group C before overwhleming Switzerland 5-1 in the round of 16. Spain then outlasted the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals despite the Dutch making things interesting late in the contest.

Meanwhile, Sweden have not lost in this tournament. They won all three matches in the group stage by a combined score of 9-1. Then, Sweden knocked out the United States on penalty kicks before holding off Japan by a score of 2-1 in the quarterfinal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain is slightly favored to advance with -170 odds while Sweden holds +140 odds to make it to the final.

Spain vs. Sweden

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Start time: 4 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.