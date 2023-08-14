Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 21 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the fantasy baseball stretch run, and with the 2023 fantasy trade deadline in the rearview mirror (in most leagues, at least), roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 21

Hitters to stream

Jurickson Profar, Colorado Rockies — The Rockies are always a good place to start when looking for hitters to stream — especially when they get six games at Coors Field, and even more especially when those six games come against shaky Diamondbacks and White Sox pitching staffs. Profar has been playing every day with Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon on the IL, and his .800 OPS at home is far better than his miserable mark on the road. (He also mashes from the right side of the plate, which bodes well against two teams that rank among the league’s worst against righty batters.)

Dylan Moore, 2B/SS/OF Seattle Mariners — Moore comes with some batting average risk, but once upon a time he was a fantasy darling after putting up eight homers and 12 steals with an .855 OPS in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That power/speed potential is still very much there, and Moore is getting regular playing time these days — and swinging the bat well, hitting .382 with four homers in his last 34 at-bats. He and the Mariners will get the Royals’ dismal pitching staff before three games in Houston, among the league’s most friendly parks for righty power.

Paul DeJong, SS, Toronto Blue Jays — DeJong, similarly, comes with some average downside — but he could be a cheap source of power this week. He’s playing every day until Bo Bichette returns, and the Jays get potentially multiple lefties against the Phillies this week before heading to Cincy, a place where DeJong’s gone deep 12 times with a .471 SLG in his career.