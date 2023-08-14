Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 21 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the fantasy baseball stretch run, and with the 2023 fantasy trade deadline in the rearview mirror (in most leagues, at least), roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 21

Pitchers to stream

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals — Mikolas has been dialed in of late: He spun seven innings of two-run ball for the second straight outing against the Rays last week, lowering his ERA over his last seven starts to 3.28. The righty will never be a big source of strikeouts, but the Cardinals consistently give him a long leash to go deep into games, and two plush matchups — at home against the Athletics on Monday and the Mets this weekend — offer a great chance to boost your ratios and pick up a win or two.

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs — Only the powerhouse Braves have been able to slow Hendricks down of late; a seven-run bombing from Atlanta last week notwithstanding, the righty hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his last four outings, including three quality starts in that span. When he has his command working, his changeup/curveball combo is more than enough to carve up a lineup, and he’ll get two great matchups this week against the White Sox and Royals.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Allen is coming off consecutive strong starts against the White Sox and Blue Jays, showcasing the full arsenal that made him among the team’s top starting pitching prospects at the start of the year. A road matchup at Cincy to start the week may seem intimidating, but the Reds have been slumping lately, especially against lefties — and after that comes a cushy date with the punchless Tigers.