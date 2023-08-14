When should I draft a tight end in my 2023 fantasy football draft?

Tight ends are often overlooked in fantasy drafts unless they’re ranked as TE1 or TE2, but even then managers tend to sleep on them. Let’s look closer at when to pick a tight end in your upcoming fantasy draft.

When to draft a tight end?

Unless you’re springing for the absolute best tight end in the league, you probably will want to wait a few rounds to pick up a TE after you load up on receivers and running backs. Travis Kelce will certainly go in the first round in your draft as he’s done in previous years, but after that, the TE spot will likely see a lull until at least the third or fourth round.

Should I consider a second tight end for my flex position?

Most fantasy managers tend to avoid putting a tight end in their flex spot, simply because wide receivers and running backs will have plenty more chances to get points on the board throughout the course of a game.

Who are the best tight ends to draft?

The aforementioned Travis Kelce is hands down the best TE to pick first, but he sits with an ADP of 5 and will be off the board by the second round if you don’t grab him up front. After Kelce, there are a handful of second-tier tight ends in the likes of Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and T.J. Hockenson, who will all be solid picks for your roster.

Who are some sleeper picks at TE?

If you’re going to wait until later rounds to pick up a TE, you’ll likely be left with some decent options, though they won’t be as productive as the first and second-tier players. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, Zach Ertz, and Tyler Conklin should be solid sleeper picks and will likely be available in those later rounds as they’re all above an overall ADP of 140.