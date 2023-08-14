When should I draft wide receivers in my 2023 fantasy football draft?

Wide receivers are generally the most sought-after players in fantasy drafts with the top-tier players coming off the board in the first round. Let’s dive into wide receiver strategies for a bit and see when the best time to pick them is in both standard and PPR leagues.

When to draft wide receivers in standard leagues?

It’s never a bad idea to go after a top wide receiver in the first round in standard leagues. When you’re going to need up to five or six WRs on your roster by the end of the draft, it’s best to get after them early even in standard leagues.

When to draft wide receivers in PPR leagues?

My advice would be roughly the same here, although in PPR leagues you may want to attack the WRs even harder up front. Take two receivers in the first round if you can. Justin Jefferson will be the first off the board of course, as he’s the overall No. 1 in ADP this year. There are a handful of elite WRs that should go in the first round, so do your best to grab them as soon as possible.

Who are the best wide receivers to draft?

Standard

Justin Jefferson is hands down the best receiver to pick, as he finished as the WR1 last year with 240.6 standard fantasy points. After him, look to Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs as the best options to hit up as early as possible.

PPR

Jefferson is the top pick in PPR leagues as well after he finished as the WR1 with 368.6 PPR points at the end of last season. Tyreek Hill finished just behind him at WR2 with 341.2 points and will be a top-tier option this year too. Of course, Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, and CeeDee Lamb should all be on your radar up front as well.

Who are some sleeper picks at WR?

Standard

Drake London, currently at 60th in overall ADP, will be a solid pick as he’s expected to excel with Desmond Ridder under center. Look for Christian Kirk, Mike Evans, and Treylon Burks to come off the board in later rounds as well.

PPR

Amari Cooper should be a good sleeper option as he’s 41st in ADP (WR18), but you can also wait even further and pick up Jerry Jeudy, Chris Godwin, or Tyler Lockett.