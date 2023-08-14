When should I draft a quarterback in my 2023 fantasy football draft?

The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, and that means fantasy managers will be prepping for their upcoming drafts and figuring out who to target and when. While the quarterback can be one of the most important positions you draft, it often goes overlooked and comes as an afterthought further down the board for a lot of people who focus on running backs and wide receivers. While there’s no one right answer, we’re going to dive into it for a minute anyway.

When to Draft a Quarterback

In single-QB re-draft leagues, the trend over the last several years has been to wait until the later rounds to grab even an elite-tier QB. A lot of managers will even stream their QBs, drafting just one initially and picking up better options off the waiver wire as they come available. Personally, I’d generally stay away from drafting a QB in the first round, especially in single-QB leagues. All the first-round picks are usually better spent on a top receiver or running back, or even a tight end in some cases.

Inevitably, at least one person in your league will snake a top QB or two in the first couple of rounds, but that’s no reason to panic. Elite QBs can still be available later on down the board, and you’ll want to snag top RB and WR options up front to fill out your positions with some solid talent. You won’t want to reach for a QB either, so I’d generally stick to keeping an eye on ADP rankings and selecting one around the same time it suggests.

What About 2-QB and Superflex Leagues?

In 2-QB and Superflex leagues, the strategy is obviously going to be different. With dual QBs in your starting lineup, you’ll want a top option as soon as possible, meaning you should be able to grab one of them in the first or second round. Of course, if you are sacrificing your first pick for a QB, you’ll miss out on the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Justin Jefferson. If you decide not to go for a top QB with your first-round picks, there will still be plenty of good options in the next few rounds where you can snatch up one or two guys who will consistently bring you points, but the absolute top dogs will likely be off the board by then.

Who Are the Best Quarterbacks to Draft?

If you’re looking to draft the absolute best of the best, look no further than the top five QBs based on their ADP: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson. While Mahomes is ranked at QB1, he’s currently going 14th overall in ADP as the majority of people are waiting at least until the second round to take him off the board.

Who Are Some Sleeper Picks at QB?

If you’re waiting until later on in the draft to pick a quarterback, you may miss out on some of the top guys but there will still be some great sleeper options further down. Consider the likes of Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, Jared Goff, or even Aaron Rodgers who falls outside of the top 10 QBs in terms of ADP.