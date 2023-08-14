Opening odds for 2023 BMW Championship

The 2023 BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA TOUR playoffs, tees off from Olympia Fields Country Club this week. After an exciting end to the FedEx St. Jude Championship in which Lucas Glover bested Patrick Cantlay in a playoff, the field has been narrowed to 50 golfers. The BMW Championship will feature the top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Glover.

Scheffler opens as the favorite to win at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Rahm behind him at +700 and McIlroy at +850. Glover sits at +2800 after winning back-to-back events. Because of the field size, there is no cut at FedExCup playoff events. The tournament will run from Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 20.

The top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will advance to the final event of the playoffs, the TOUR Championship, and compete for a grand prize of $18 million.

The field for the BMW Championship also includes Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 BMW Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.