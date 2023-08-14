 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 BMW Championship

The field is set for the 2023 BMW Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next event on the FedExCup Playoffs.

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 BMW Championship, the second leg of the PGA TOUR playoffs, tees off from Olympia Fields Country Club this week. After an exciting end to the FedEx St. Jude Championship in which Lucas Glover bested Patrick Cantlay in a playoff, the field has been narrowed to 50 golfers. The BMW Championship will feature the top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Glover.

Scheffler opens as the favorite to win at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Rahm behind him at +700 and McIlroy at +850. Glover sits at +2800 after winning back-to-back events. Because of the field size, there is no cut at FedExCup playoff events. The tournament will run from Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 20.

The top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will advance to the final event of the playoffs, the TOUR Championship, and compete for a grand prize of $18 million.

The field for the BMW Championship also includes Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 BMW Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2023 BMW Championship Odds

Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +650 +150 −150
Rory McIlroy +700 +160 −140
Jon Rahm +850 +190 −115
Patrick Cantlay +1000 +225 −105
Xander Schauffele +1600 +360 +150
Viktor Hovland +1600 +330 +140
Tommy Fleetwood +1800 +400 +170
Tyrrell Hatton +2200 +500 +210
Collin Morikawa +2200 +450 +190
Max Homa +2500 +500 +210
Jordan Spieth +2500 +500 +225
Rickie Fowler +2800 +550 +240
Lucas Glover +2800 +600 +240
Tony Finau +3000 +600 +250
Hideki Matsuyama +3000 +600 +250
Wyndham Clark +3500 +700 +280
Tom Kim +3500 +700 +280
Sungjae Im +3500 +650 +275
Russell Henley +3500 +650 +275
Jason Day +3500 +650 +260
Cameron Young +3500 +750 +320
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 +750 +300
Corey Conners +4000 +800 +330
Brian Harman +4000 +750 +300
Sam Burns +4500 +900 +360
Si Woo Kim +5000 +900 +360
Justin Rose +5000 +1000 +360
Cam Davis +5000 +1000 +400
Byeong Hun An +5500 +1000 +400
Sepp Straka +6000 +1200 +450
J.T. Poston +6500 +1200 +450
Keegan Bradley +7000 +1200 +500
Emiliano Grillo +7000 +1200 +450
Denny McCarthy +7000 +1200 +500
Taylor Moore +8000 +1400 +550
Sahith Theegala +9000 +1600 +600
Harris English +9000 +1600 +600
Eric Cole +9000 +1600 +650
Brendon Todd +9000 +1600 +600
Adam Schenk +9000 +1800 +650
Adam Hadwin +9000 +1600 +600
Lee Hodges +10000 +1800 +650
Chris Kirk +11000 +1800 +700
Andrew Putnam +11000 +2000 +700
Seamus Power +13000 +2500 +850
Adam Svensson +13000 +2200 +800
Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +900
Patrick Rodgers +15000 +3000 +1000
Kurt Kitayama +15000 +2800 +900
Nick Taylor +18000 +3000 +1000

