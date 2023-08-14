When does Ahsoka take place? We go over the complete timeline for Star Wars series

The highly-anticipated Star Wars series Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus on August 23. But where in the Star Wars saga does the new series take place?

Ahsoka Tano is a character who has seen a great deal in the galaxy far, far away. She was a Jedi Padawan during the Clone Wars, a rebel spy during the Age of the Rebellion and it appears a wandering crusader during the Age of the New Republic. But where will we see her next?

Based on an interview with Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), the Ahsoka series will occur concurrently with the most recent third season of The Mandalorian. This makes sense as the seeds for this series were planted in the second season episode of The Mandalorian, The Jedi, in which Ahsoka duels Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth demanding answers on the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn, set up to be the big bad of this series. There have also been glimpses of New Republic leaders such as Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) in trailers for the series and Ahsoka makes references to growing darkness and Thrawn potentially being the heir to the Empire.

We also know that the series is part of the extended Mandoverse, which could draw to a conclusion with the reported crossover-event film Dave Filoni is directing that was announced at Star Wars Celebration.

Who will show up in the series? Given the fact there appear to be illusions to the World Between Worlds from Rebels, that opens things up a bit. We know Hayden Christensen is rumored to be involved in this project in some form and we heard new dialogue from him in a recent TV spot, but given the potential time travel aspect of this could we also see Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in some form? What about Master Yoda? And let’s not forget that fans were given a big helping of fan service in seeing Ahsoka brush shoulders with Luke Skywalker himself in The Book of Boba Fett. The possibilities seem endless.

Let’s hope the Force is strong with this series.

Two episodes of Ahsoka will drop on August 23 and the series will extend for eight episodes.

