Breaking down fantasy impact of this offseason’s coaching changes

The coaching carousel was in full swing this NFL offseason, as five teams switched coaches in the hopes of turning things around in 2023. We’re going to break down the biggest coaching changes of the offseason and examine how they could impact your fantasy team.

Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

Gannon takes over as the Cardinals coach after two season as the Eagles defensive coordinator. With quarterback Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL, the Cardinals will likely open the season with longtime backup Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune under center. That uncertainty means that running back James Conner is a must-grab in every fantasy format, as he’ll likely carry a lot of the offense on his shoulders are the Cardinals work through a transitional year

Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers

Previous team: Indianapolis Colts head coach

Frank Reich will once again be in charge of helping develop a young quarterback after doing it twice with Carson Wentz — once with the Eagles and once with the Colts. Now he’ll be put in charge of the development of first round pick Bryce Young, who will man the helm at quarterback this season.

The Panthers added running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Adam Thielen in the offseason along with backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who will provide a veteran presence behind Richardson. During the 2017 season Wentz was en route to winning MVP before suffering a torn ACL that forever changed the trajectory of his career. For the Panthers to succeed, Reich will need to let Richardson freelance and use his athleticism like he did when Wentz was at his best. If Richardson impresses in the preseason/early in the NFL season, then he should emerge as a bonafide QB1 for the rest of the season.

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Previous team: New Orleans Saints head coach, 2021

For 15 years, Sean Payton was the head man in New Orleans, where he won a Super Bowl and was named coach of the year. Now, after a season off, he’s back in the NFL at the helm of the Denver Broncos, and wasted no time making his presence known. He told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell that previous coach Nathaniel Hackett did “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” last season. But bulletin board material aside, Payton’s first order of business is turning around Russell Wilson, who threw for 3,524 yards and just 16 touchdowns in the first year of a five-year, $245 million extension he signed with the Broncos.

And, if history is an indication, Wilson’s in the right hands, as Payton helped Drew Brees, another undersized quarterback, author some of the greatest seasons in NFL history. While Wilson and Brees are different players, it’s not hard to picture the Broncos offense moving in the same way as his best Saints teams of yesteryear. While there’s some (justified) trepidation around selecting Wilson in fantasy this year, there’s no telling how much Payton’s presence will help him find his old groove back.

DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Previous team: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Ryans takes over the Texans job from previous head coach Lovie Smith, who led Houston to a 3-13-1 record last season. Ryans, who spent nine years as a player for the Texas and Eagles, started his coaching career with the 49ers, where he started as a quality control coach before serving as the defensive coordinator in 2021 and ‘22. The Texans’ biggest fantasy upgrade comes at the quarterback position, where the team drafted Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud with the second pick in the Draft.

The team invested heavily in putting weapons around him, signing receiver Robert Woods and tight end Dalton Schultz as complements to Stroud and running back Dameon Pierce.

Additionally, Ryans hired Bobby Slowik as the team’s offensive coordinator, who worked in San Francisco as the passing game coordinator. That background could provide some insight into the future of the Texans’ offense, as the 49ers threw for more than 4,000 yards last season despite cycling through three different quarterbacks — none of whom might be better than Stroud.

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

The last time we saw Steichen on an NFL sideline, he helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl and helped turn Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate. While no one is expecting him to clear those kind of hurdles in his first year with the Colts, that track record should benefit new quarterback Anthony Richardson, along with the Colts’ offense as a whole. Richardson, the raw Florida quarterback who was taken with the No. 4 pick in the Draft.

While there’s some uncertainty surrounding the Colts’ offense due to Jonathan Taylor’s holdout situation, returning wide receivers Michael Pittman, Jr. and Alex Pierce should do well in what should be a fast-paced offense.