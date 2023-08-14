Breaking down fantasy impact of this offseason’s quarterback moves

There wasn’t a lot of quarterback movement during the NFL offseason this year, at least not for starting signal callers worthy of fantasy football attention. We did get one blockbuster move when the New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers, after months of waiting. And with players like Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo switching teams, there are some important fantasy implications.

Below is a look at the biggest quarterback changes of the offseason so far and looking ahead to how they will affect your fantasy rosters.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Previous team: Green Bay Packers (acquired via trade)

The Jets landed the biggest quarterback prize of the offseason, acquiring the veteran Rodgers to lead a talented core of young, emerging skill players.

Rodgers is coming off a middling season in 2022. His 12 interceptions were the most he’s thrown since 2008, and his 26 touchdown passes were the fewest since 2018. He finished the season outside of the top 10 quarterback in fantasy scoring, while playing with an injured thumb on his throwing hand.

He should bounce back this year with the Jets, surrounding by talented players like Garrett Wilson, last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Corey Davis. The Jets also brought in Allan Lazard, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Green Bay with Rodgers, and Mecole Hardman.

Though he’ll turn 40 this season, in December, the change of venue should help Rodgers bounce back from what we saw last season. His arrival also improves the outlook for the Wilson and the other Jets’ skill players.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Previous team: Las Vegas Raiders (acquired via free agency)

Derek Carr’s arrival in New Orleans has prompted a wide range of predictions—from top-10 quarterback to fantasy benchwarmer. The truth is probably somewhere in between. He joins with a Saints team with two top-tier wide receivers, Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, with the later looking like he’ll be healthy when the season starts.

For the last two seasons, Carr hasn’t cracked 25 touchdowns, while throwing 14 picks in both years. The Raiders’ addition of Davante Adams didn’t help his numbers—though to be fair, Las Vegas’ receiver depth didn’t have much to offer after Adams.

With the Saints’ run-first approach, Carr’s volume will be limited. The Saints do have one of the easier schedules this season, which will help boost Carr’s value as a QB2 with streaming potential. If Thomas can stay healthy for most of the season, that should at least give him some upside in scoring too.

The main beneficiaries of Carr in New Orleans are Olave and Thomas. Olave already proved himself to be a bona fide WR1, and he should see more big plays downfield with Carr under center.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Previous team: San Francisco 49ers (acquired via free agency)

After some drama around a foot injury, it finally looks like Jimmy Garoppolo is ready to settle in as the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback. He was cleared to start training camp and will be the starting QB as long as he remains healthy.

He lands with a Raiders team that’s got a solid group of pass catchers, starting with Davante Adams. The team added Jakobi Meyers in the offseason too, giving them a downfield playmaker. Rookie tight end Michael Mayer looks like a promising addition, an excellent pass catcher who could see a decent number of targets in Garoppolo’s short, but efficient passing style.

Garoppolo’s fantasy value is probably nothing more than a decent QB2 with some streaming upside.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams (acquired via free agency)

Mayfield still has to beat out Kyle Trask to be the Buccaneers’ starter come September, but it’s a fairly safe prediction to think he can accomplish that. As for what else he can accomplish with a Tampa Bay team that figures to be competing for the first pick in the draft next year, remains to be seen.

He played better in five games with the Rams than he did in Cleveland, but it still wasn’t enough to make him a viable option on fantasy football rosters. One thing that makes his potential a little more enticing with the Bucs is that he’ll have the best group of receivers he’s ever worked with: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. But given what looks to be a shaky offensive line, constant pressure could pose real problems for Mayfield, as it’s done throughout his career.

Look for Mayfield to post better numbers overall this season, but don’t get too hyped. He’ll have some value as a streaming option from time to time and a low-end QB2 in super flex leagues.