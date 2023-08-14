Breaking down fantasy impact of this offseason’s wide receiver moves

Another year, another offseason shuffle among NFL wide receivers. The biggest move in the spring among wideouts was the Carolina Panthers’ trade with the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick. That sent D.J. Moore to Chicago where he could be one of this year’s biggest breakout players. That’s really it as far as potential No. 1 receivers go, but there were a handful of other moves that could have a notable impact in the fantasy landscape for 2023.

Below is a look at the biggest wide receiver moves of the offseason so far and looking ahead to how they will affect your fantasy rosters.

D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

Previous team: Carolina Panthers (acquired via trade)

No wide receiver is likely to benefit more from a change of scenery this offseason than D.J. Moore. After playing pretty well, despite the Panthers’ ongoing quarterback problems during his time in Carolina, Moore finds himself in a No. 1 role with the Bears. And while quarterback Justin Fields’ passing ability is still something of an unknown, Moore can certainly help in that department.

A playmaker who slides through man coverage, Moore has a knack for making splash plays. Last year, according to Pro Football Focus, he had 20 yards or more on 27 percent of his catches. There’s a path for Moore to crack the top 10 wide receivers in fantasy scoring this year.

Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys

Previous team: Houston Texans (acquired via trade)

After three seasons lost in Houston, Cooks finds himself in a much better spot this year with the Cowboys. He’ll slot into the mix with No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb, who’ll command a lot of attention from opposing defenses, and a capable Michael Gallup. He’s also joining an offense that’s going to throw the ball a lot.

It’s safe to expect a rebound from Cooks after a down year in 2022. For now, he’s a borderline WR2/3 with the potential to crack the top 30 in fantasy scoring.

Mack Hollins, Atlanta Falcons

Previous team: Las Vegas Raiders (acquired via free agency)

Hollins is coming off the best season of his career. During last season’s one-year flyer with the Raiders, he caught 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 2 to Davante Adams. He’ll be in a similar role with the Falcons, the No. 2 behind Drake London. However, he may struggle to reach similar production levels with a bit of an unknown in quarterback Desmond Ridder and an offense firmly committed to the run. For now, Hollins is probably best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy football formats.

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

Previous team: New York Jets (acquired via trade)

After a promising rookie season in 2021, Moore found himself in backseat role last year after the Jets drafted Garrett Wilson. His production slipped below what it was the season before, despite playing more games, but he’s got a chance for a fresh start with the Browns.

He’ll start in the slot for the Browns, rounding out a receiver group led by Amari Cooper. Moore’s been seeing lots of targets early on with the Browns, and if that pattern carries over into the regular season, he’s a legit breakout candidate. For now, he’s a WR2 with a high ceiling.

Allen Lazard, New York Jets

Previous team: Green Bay Packers (acquired via free agency)

Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 by default last year with the Packers, Lazard finished 34th in fantasy scoring. He followed Rodgers to the Jets, where he’ll take a backseat to Garrett Wilson. Lazard will probably put up numbers similar to what he did last year—60 catches, 788 yards, six touchdowns—that would make him a decent WR3 in fantasy lineups.

Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Previous team: New England Patriots (acquired via free agency)

After being the top dog in New England, Meyers joins the Raiders as the No. 2 behind Davante Adams, likely spending most of his time working out of the slot. It’s hard to say just how many targets he’ll see with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, so it might be difficult for him to get back to 800+ yards. Still, he’s shaping up to be a decent WR3 option in fantasy football this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots

Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers (acquired via free agency)

The second option behind tight end Travis Kelce in the Kansas City Chiefs’ passing game last year, Smith-Schuster had a decent rebound after muddling through the previous three seasons of his career. He totaled 933 yards and three touchdowns on 78 catches (101 targets.)

Smith-Schuster drops into the No. 1 role with the Patriots this season, giving him some upside in terms of target volume right off the bat. But in a run-first offense led by quarterback Mac Jones, it’s hard to believe he could top last season’s numbers, much less improve on them. He looks like a decent option for a WR3, with additional value in PPR leagues.

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers

Previous team: Minnesota Vikings (acquired via free agency)

Thielen’s heyday of being an effective red zone target is over as he enters his age-33 season. However, he does have a favorable setup with the Panthers where he’ll likely be the top option for rookie signal caller Bryce Young. Volume in the passing game should help his fantasy outlook, making him a low-end WR2.

Robert Woods, Houston Texans

Previous team: Tennessee Titans (acquired via free agency)

Following the departure of Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods could find himself in the top spot among the Texans’ wide receivers. But it’s not a great group of players, and there’s another unknown with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud stepping into the starting role. He could see better numbers than what he posted last year with the Titans, mostly working as a short-range option for Stroud. Though it could be tough for him to turn those short throws into additional yardage. For now, he’s best left undrafted in fantasy leagues.

Mecole Hardman, New York Jets

Previous team: Kansas City Chiefs (acquired via free agency)

Going from Patrick Mahomes to Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback isn’t a huge downgrade. The trouble for Hardman’s fantasy outlook is even stiffer competition for targets with the Jets. Garrett Wilson and Rodgers’ old reliable Allen Lazard should eat up most of the targets, with Corey Davis in the mix too. That’s not going to leave much work for Hardman, meaning he doesn’t have much fantasy value heading into the season.