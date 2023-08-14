Who are the best running back handcuffs to have on my 2023 fantasy football roster?

Having a good running back handcuff can sometimes be the difference between winning and losing in fantasy football. It’s the most crucial position in fantasy, yet sometimes can have the worst options if you need to find a replacement for a starter who is injured, which is where handcuffing comes in. This is selecting the backup RB to your stud RB1 so that if an injury or anything else prevents them from playing, you still have that team’s starting RB.

With that in mind, here are six handcuff options to keep an eye on during your fantasy drafts this season.

RB Jamaal Williams, Saints

With starting running Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games of the season, Williams will get a chance to be a bonafide RB1 at the start of the season, and could still work his way into the rotation once Kamara comes back. While he won’t replicate his 2022 production (1,066 yards, 17 touchdowns), he’s still the best handcuff option around.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

Last season, Allgeier tallied 1,000 yards in the Falcons offense, but now will likely take a backseat to stud rookie Bijan Robinson. That said, Arthur Smith has spent all of training camp talking about how he wants his team to play “positionless football”, which could lead to Allgeier having a big role. Robinson has spent time at training camp in the slot and out wide, while Allgeier is more of a traditional running back.

RB Jahymr Gibbs, Lions

While the Georgia Tech product will likely open the season as the backup to David Montgomery, it won’t be long until Dan Campbell and co. release the exciting rookie. A playmaker in space, Gibbs will be a PPR animal, and will likely look even more exciting next to the lumbering Montgomery. His versatility makes him a must-roster.

RB Gus Edwards, Ravens

Edwards showed off his skill from 2018-’20 when he produced three straight 700 yard seasons despite never truly being the Ravens’ No. 1 running back. He enters this season in a similar position as he’s the team’s backup running back behind J.K. Dobbins, who is on the PUP list with a knee injury. While Edwards will likely be the Week 1 starting running back (which makes him a must-roster), he’ll still hold value if/when the oft-injured Dobbins returns.

RB Deon Jackson, Colts

Jackson is in an incredibly unique situation, as he’s in line to receive starting reps for the Colts while Jonathan Taylor holds in and deals with injuries that he may or may not have. Jackson had 236 yards and a touchdown in 16 games in limited action last season, but will likely be the Week 1 starter after backup Zack Moss broke his arm in training camp.

RB Raashard Penny, Eagles

To call Penny a traditional “backup” would be unfair. While D’Andre Swift is likely to be the teams starting running back, Penny should still have a significant workload, especially if Swift runs into the injury problems that have plagued him through his career thus far. Last year, Penny tallied 292 yards rushing through the Seahawks first four games last season, highlighted by a 151 yard outburst against the Lions in Week 4, but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5. He’s proven he can be an above-average runner at times (he recorded a career-high 749 yards rushing in 2021) but his health is a big question mark. The best case with him will likely be to roster him and hope he catches lighting in a bottle at some point during the season.