Fantasy football 2023: Second-year tight ends with breakout potential

As we look ahead to the 2023 season, we’re checking out the second-year players with the potential to have a breakout season. The 2023 draft class was chock-full of tight ends, but the 2022 draft class didn’t have quite as many standouts. Which tight ends will make an impact in their sophomore season this year? Let’s take a look.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Dulcich was an unlikely hero and a bright spot within last year’s disastrous Broncos season. Dulcich played in just 10 games, but ended the season ranked third in receiving yards on the team with 411 yards and two touchdowns. Despite Russell Wilson’s struggles, I like Dulcich this year. Sean Payton, the Broncos’ new head coach, runs a tight end-friendly offense. The 2022 third-round pick has a chance to make a real impact alongside WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Likely remains behind Mark Andrews on the Ravens depth chart, but that didn’t stop him from making an impact in his rookie season. Likely played in 16 of the Ravens’ 17 regular season games. Baltimore wasn’t afraid to rotate Likely in and allow him to split snaps and targets with the veteran Andrews, and he ended up with 373 receiving yards — third on the team.

While the Ravens are bringing in some new receiving talent, we can also expect Lamar Jackson to have a new focus on the passing game under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. If Likely and Andrews continue to rotate, the second-year TE could see even more action this season.