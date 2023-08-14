Fantasy football 2023: Second-year wide receivers with breakout potential

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, we take a look at which wide receivers from the 2022 draft class will have a breakout year. Some 2022 rookies made an immediate impact, while others were slower to develop. One on our list didn’t even see the field last year. So whose sophomore seasons will be making headlines this fall? Here are our picks:

Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

Moore was a second-rounder in 2022 for the Chiefs. Coming out of Western Michigan, there was something of a steeper curve for him to reach the pro levels and establish himself among a strong Kansas City receiving corps. He ended the season with 250 receiving yards over 22 receptions.

This number was good, but not particularly noticeable among the rest of the Chiefs WRs. However, this year is going to be different for Moore. JuJu Smith-Schuster is gone, and Kadarius Toney is dealing with near-constant injury issues. Aside from Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target, TE Travis Kelce, Moore will now be splitting targets with Marques Valdez-Scantling. He has a lot of potential on this pass-friendly offense.

John Metchie, Houston Texans

Metchie was selected in the second round of the 2022 Draft, but a cancer diagnosis and the subsequent recovery kept him off the field last season. However, the Alabama receiver is reportedly going to be ready to come back in full force this season, and he’ll be playing alongside No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud. Metchie was a phenom at Alabama and will be a dangerous weapon for Houston this season with a top QB at the helm.

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Dotson, a first-rounder in 2022 for the Commanders, finished the 2022 season with 523 receiving yards and a team-high seven receiving touchdowns. He trailed Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin in receiving yards, but he only played in 12 games compared to 17 for each of them. If he stays healthy this year, Dotson has the potential to lead the Commanders in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

The Commanders are turning to Sam Howell as their starter at quarterback. He played in just one game last year, so he’s hard to read at the moment, but he has a high ceiling if used correctly.