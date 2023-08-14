Tips and strategy for winning your 2023, 10-team, non-PPR fantasy football league

Non-PPR fantasy football leagues emphasize true yardage and touchdowns, eliminating the boost players get from simple receptions. When drafting for a 10-team non-PPR league, it’s vital to adjust your strategy. Much mainstream advice caters to 12-team PPR formats, so prioritize players known for big plays, yards, and touchdowns over those who rack up receptions.

Below, we’ll help you adjust your rankings and approach to ensure you’re valuing players based on their direct scoring potential.

Settings

In non-PPR leagues, players are scored purely on yardage and touchdowns, eliminating points for receptions. This shifts the value towards traditional running backs who accumulate yards and find the end zone, rather than pass-catching backs who thrive in PPR formats.

Drafters should prioritize volume running backs and wide receivers known for yardage and touchdowns, rather than those who mainly benefit from high reception counts. This change in scoring nuances can significantly affect draft strategy and player valuations.

First round pick

In a 10-team, non-PPR league, Christian McCaffrey stands out as the undisputed first-overall pick. While Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase might contend for the top spot in PPR formats, McCaffrey’s all-around skills as a San Francisco 49ers running back cement his position. Following the top three of CMC, Jefferson, and Chase — Travis Kelce becomes a notable pick because of his position eligibility. Nick Chubb, often found in the second or early third round in PPR formats, sees a boost in non-PPR and easily lands within the top five. Bijan Robinson, Austin Ekeler, and Derrick Henry all have first-round appeal in this scoring format. Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp complete the first round, offering strong yardage and touchdown potential even without PPR points.

When to draft a QB?

In a 10-team non-PPR league, seeing Patrick Mahomes drafted in the second round isn’t uncommon. Whether it’s a smart move is subjective. Typically, Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts are third-round choices. The fourth round could feature Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, with Justin Fields possibly slipping to the fifth. Nabbing Fields or Justin Herbert in the fifth offers great value. If you’re patient, Geno Smith might be a steal in the 10th round. Given the league size, once the top five or six quarterbacks are drafted, there’s a good chance others will be available later than expected.

When to draft a TE?

In 10-team non-PPR leagues, while Travis Kelce is a coveted first-round pick, other tight ends like Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and T.J. Hockenson typically fall between the fourth and seventh rounds. Darren Waller’s move to the Giants offers sleeper potential given their need for a red-zone target; he’s usually seen going in the eighth or ninth rounds. If hunting for late-round value, David Njoku and Dalton Schultz stand out. Their potential as touchdown magnets makes them appealing options in this format where receptions don’t gain extra points.

Sleeper picks

In a 10-team non-PPR league, Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson might be undervalued and could be a late-round steal. While you’d draft him as a backup, his potential and rushing abilities might make him a valuable starter as the season progresses.

Additionally, Rashaad Penny presents as a later-round gem. While D’Andre Swift is set to handle passing situations for Philadelphia, Penny’s efficiency throughout his career, though marred by injuries, could lead to a standout season if he stays fit. Given the league format’s reduced emphasis on receptions, Penny’s upside is particularly appealing in this context.

In non-PPR formats, David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions shifts from an average choice to an enticing sleeper pick. With former Lions RB Jamaal Williams, who scored 17 touchdowns in 2022, now playing for the New Orleans Saints, questions arise about who will inherit those goal-line opportunities in 2023. Likely, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and Montgomery will share the role. However, given Montgomery’s size advantage over Gibbs, he might emerge as the preferred goal-line option, potentially setting him up for a fruitful fantasy outcome.

Players to fade

In a league format that doesn’t prioritize receptions, Drake London’s value diminishes. While he had a high reception count last season, his yardage and touchdowns weren’t reflective of that volume. While he could progress in 2023, a lot rides on Atlanta’s offensive strategy and the development of Desmond Ridder. He’s not a complete avoid, but it’s worth considering other options before locking him in.

In the recent season, DK Metcalf achieved personal bests with 141 targets and 90 receptions. However, he posted career lows in touchdowns (6) and yards per reception (11.4). The addition of talented Ohio State rookie, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, to the Seattle Seahawks, further threatens Metcalf’s target share. Given that a non-PPR league doesn’t favor increasing receptions with diminishing yardage and touchdowns, Metcalf’s value seems inflated for this format.

Summary

In summary, a 10-team non-PPR league presents unique opportunities to target certain players who might be overlooked in standard 12-team PPR formats. Although the distinctions between the formats are subtle, they call for subtle shifts in strategy to succeed.