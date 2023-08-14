Tips and strategy for winning your 2023, 12-team, PPR fantasy football league

As football season approaches, fantasy managers are starting to take a look at strategies for this upcoming year. Different leagues require different approaches to draft priorities, and here, we’ll take a look at the best way to go about drafting in a 12-team PPR fantasy league.

Settings

Most fantasy football leagues are set up with one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one FLEX, a team’s defense/special teams and a kicker. In a PPR league, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs receive one point per reception in addition to the points they add up from yardage thresholds.

First-round pick

For your first-round pick in a 12-team PPR fantasy league, you’ll be looking for a high-volume running back or wide receiver. The 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey and the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson are the top RB and WR available for this upcoming season. Running backs like the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler, who will be heavily utilized in the passing game, are also good options at their position.

For first-round wide receiver options in a PPR fantasy league, go for the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, or the Cowboys’ Ceedee Lamb. You’re looking for a receiver who is going to easily get a heavy target load within their offensive scheme.

When to draft a QB?

The quarterback debate in fantasy leagues is an ongoing one. Avoid taking a QB in the first round, but from then on, it’s more up in the air. If you want Patrick Mahomes, you’re probably going to need to pounce as early as the second or third round. This is a pick that would pay off — Mahomes led the league in passing touchdowns last season.

Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are good choices to prioritize passing TDs, and Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are solid picks if you’re looking to get points off of rushing.

Generally, you’ll want to hold off until the third round at the earliest to draft a quarterback. If there are still big RB and WR names on the table, you can feel comfortable holding off until the fourth or fifth round to grab a QB.

When to draft a TE?

If you’re drafting Travis Kelce, go ahead and grab him in the first round. He is the Chiefs’ highest-volume receiver in a pass-friendly offensive scheme. However, for others, you can probably wait until around the fourth round or later to pick up a tight end.

If you’re looking to lean on your tight end a bit more, you could grab someone like the Vikings’ TJ Hockenson or the 49ers’ George Kittle in the fourth, but if you have other priorities, go ahead and hold off until the fifth or sixth round.

Sleeper picks

The Chiefs’ Skyy Moore is an interesting sleeper this year. He saw some action last season but got lost among a packed receiving group. This year, he has a good chance to break out with Patrick Mahomes under center. Elijah Moore, who hasn’t yet lived up to the hype, enters a new scheme with the Cleveland Browns and could quickly become Deshaun Watson’s go-to target. The Steelers’ George Pickens and the Ravens’ Rashod Bateman are two more interesting options to look at in terms of wide receivers.

As for running backs, check out the Bucs’ Rachaad White, who is now the starting back in a Tom Brady-less offense that will be searching for its new identity this year.

Players to fade

If you’re looking for players to fade in a PPR league, look at running backs that just aren’t utilized in the passing game. Talented RBs like the Eagles’ Miles Sanders and the Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker just won’t get the PPR points as some other RBs will. The Colts’ Jonathan Taylor may be a fade this year, as we can expect him to see most of his touches on the ground.

Summary

Prioritize heavy-load wide receivers and running backs that are frequently featured in the passing game. With a PPR format, you’re looking for pass-catching volume more than anything.